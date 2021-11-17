 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Good experiences at VA — and a response to the question 'Why did I serve?'
0 comments

Your View: Good experiences at VA — and a response to the question 'Why did I serve?'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Based on my personal experience, my family members, friends and I (all veterans) have all experienced excellent care from the VA center in Johnson City, in addition to the local clinic in Bristol.

I am not aware of any other health provider (private or public) that offers travel allowance such as the VA.  Inconvenience aside, I am confident Mr. Garrison [who wrote a letter in the Nov. 11 edition of the BHC] will eventually be reimbursed for his mileage claims.

In conclusion, but more importantly, I would like to offer the following suggestion, the next time Mr. Garrison is at Mountain Home, take a few minutes to visit the cemetery area on campus and read some of the inscriptions on the white markers.

The answer to his question — “Why did I serve?” — can be found there.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View | Bristol is becoming a dump beyond just the landfill

After months of stench from the dump, I feel sorry for the people who live nearby, but putting signs in the yard that say “Dump the Dump” will do nothing. People drive along and throw their trash out the window. Instead of picking it up, the city mows it into a thousand pieces.

Letters

Your View | Youngkin is bad for Appalachia

There has never been a more pressing need for the federal government to provide aid to rebuild Appalachia/Southwest Virginia coal country communities and for federal/state funding to rebuild Appalachian public schools. Glenn Youngkin does not support either of these initiatives.

Letters

Your View | Why did I serve?

When I signed up to defend America by joining the U.S. Army at age 17, doing my time and being discharged honorably but disabled, the government promised certain things to me. As a vet, I have been treated terribly and ignored by the VA Medical Center. Why did I serve?

Letters

Your View | Griffith’s silence on vaccines is deafening

COVID outbreaks rage on, spread largely among and by the unvaccinated, jamming hospitals, delaying recovery and creating chaos in schools and workplaces. But Congressman Morgan Griffith remains silent, choosing instead to champion the “rights” of the vaccine resisters.

Letters

Your View | Honoring the Hellfighters

The 369th infantry regiment also known as the Harlem Hellfighters was a Black regiment in a segregated U.S. Army that spent more time in combat than any other during World War I. At the war’s end, they came home to racism and lynching. This is a story our children need to be told.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts