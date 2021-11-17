Your View: Good experiences at VA — and a response to the question 'Why did I serve?'

Based on my personal experience, my family members, friends and I (all veterans) have all experienced excellent care from the VA center in Johnson City, in addition to the local clinic in Bristol.

I am not aware of any other health provider (private or public) that offers travel allowance such as the VA. Inconvenience aside, I am confident Mr. Garrison [who wrote a letter in the Nov. 11 edition of the BHC] will eventually be reimbursed for his mileage claims.

In conclusion, but more importantly, I would like to offer the following suggestion, the next time Mr. Garrison is at Mountain Home, take a few minutes to visit the cemetery area on campus and read some of the inscriptions on the white markers.

The answer to his question — “Why did I serve?” — can be found there.