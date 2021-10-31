Your View: Glenn Youngkin will work for big business, not for everyday people

Why vote Democratic (as opposed to Republican)?

I wondered about that as far back as childhood. My mother pointed out the Democrats were for everyday people, a party helping common laborers achieve the American dream. And I’ve learned nothing to dissuade me of those ideas.

That’s because the Republicans practically shout from the rooftops that they’re for big business and CEOs who will solve all our problems. Only, they don't.

Just look at our “gig” economy with so many out there without any needed benefits, like health care and pensions.

Guys like Glenn Youngkin, corporate raiders, have cost workers thousands of jobs. He doesn't care.

I vote Democrat to help with school funding and helping the poor. The Dems are not afraid to address the issues of health care and highway expansion. Terry McAuliffe created thousands of jobs as governor, and I am sure he can do so again. He cares.

Vote early (call your local voter registrar for time and location) or on Nov. 2. It's important, for a better future, to vote for Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin has no political experience. He is not what we need now.