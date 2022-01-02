 Skip to main content
Your View | George Will column loaded with errors, dog whistles
I write to challenge the Christmas Eve column by George Will headlined “Racialism isn’t advanced thought.”

At the top of the page, your paper carried a sweet quote from Washington Irving speaking of the Christmas season as a season for “the genial flame of charity in the heart.” At the bottom was Will’s psuedo-witty attack on those scholars whose work focuses on the role of racism in United States history. Not only was the column devoid of “genial charity,” it was also lacking in other departments.

A comment on the use of “racialism.” According to the two dictionaries I consulted, “racialism” is a synonym for “racism.” Since George Will probably did not write the headline and to my knowledge has never spoken an unkind word about racism, he’s off the hook for that one. On the other hand, the first word of his column uses the verb “prophesy” as a noun, when the proper usage is “prophecy” with a “c.” As if one gotcha were not enough in a short sentence, there is the puzzlement of his identifying “prophesy” as “optional folly.” What does that mean, if anything? Are there mandatory follies?

As a follow up, what exactly are the “symptoms” of the “current fever of racial thinking” Will mentions?

As a white Southerner who grew up in the Deep South during Jim Crow times, I well recall the deep “systemic” indignities inflicted on Blacks as an ordinary ongoing fact. I would like to believe those days are over, but wonder when a column like Will’s comes along. When he says that efforts to understand slavery, Jim Crow and the impacts of racism are “boring,” he trivializes reality which is never a good sign.

I also note he is very careful in his “prophesy” not to name names. Because much of the scholarship and research he finds so “boring” emanates from scholars who are Black, I also believe the furor over “critical race theory” is a kind of dog-whistle rousing the fervid under pretense of a controversy manufactured to look like something else.

