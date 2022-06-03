 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Freedom from religion

We live in a country that allows people to follow the religious beliefs of their choice. Whatever deity and associated pronouncements are yours to believe and practice. This freedom seems to be an ultimate answer for spiritual contentment.

Unfortunately, some are not content to follow their own beliefs without pressing those beliefs on others. A recent column in this paper referenced Galatians 6:10 advising the reader to “work for the good of all and especially for those of the family of faith.” What a shame the Galatians author could not share equal concern for all people.

The hubris and ego of humans concerning religion is outrageous. How many religions are there in the world? Are they all the true word? The freedom to practice your religion, or to practice no religion, is such a gift of clear thinking that people should celebrate in the streets.

The freedom of the First Amendment of our Constitution should be pursued with energy and enthusiasm while allowing all peoples to enjoy the same freedom.

