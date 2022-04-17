 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Free public speech and local news have value

The Bristol Herald Courier April 11 issue had an editorial by Jeff Shapiro of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which spoke of a speaking engagement by Mike Pence at the University of Virginia.

While no fan of the former vice president, I disagree with student resistance to his being scheduled. Unless a speaker represents support of hate, evil, or violence, I believe it is important students have the opportunity to support or confront the political posturing and ideas of someone like Pence. My biggest beef is the outrageous fees academic institutions offer most of these speakers, monies that could be used for many other priorities that benefit students.

The opinion page that same day also had an enlightened piece from the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star, which built a good case for the value of local newspapers. I totally agree with the importance of community news, which reflects concerns and needs of people we know or are acquainted with, as well as explaining current issues that are or will be impacting the communities we live in.

Local journalists keep citizens abreast of how our city and town governments conduct business. They give us information we need to determine if the public is being served without undue influence by local politicians or businessmen.

As with all media, we are individually responsible for trying to learn both sides of a particular issue. Those who do not subscribe to the Bristol Herald Courier, either by home delivery or online, may not be aware that editorials regularly printed come from other newspapers in both Virginia and many other states.

I especially appreciate these and the views of several regular columnists because they can expand our viewpoints on important issues in the news.

Our learning must not stop just because we are no longer enrolled in educational institutions, and insulating ourselves from other worldviews can be a dangerous thing.

