Your View | Flood help

Thank you for the recent newspaper articles about the tragic flood in the Dismal Creek area of Buchanan County. After the horrific flood in Hurley just last year, reading about this event was deeply concerning. Events like this will happen more and more frequently unless we confront the root cause.

It’s disappointing to see so little focus in our local news on the role of a warming world in these floods. As the atmosphere warms, it can hold more moisture so the intensity of downpours and flood risks increase. Extreme rains and floods are now more frequent in many regions, and can be especially tragic in steep mountains of Appalachia.

Climate change is not only about bad weather. It affects agriculture, a major source of local jobs, and can harm our magnificent forests. Southwestern Virginia is already experiencing job loss and people moving away. We don’t need yet another cause to make it worse.

Our congressman Morgan Griffith has said he supports climate solutions that have a global vision, to change the behavior of China and India while still supporting the U.S. economy. We agree — the U.S. needs a strong market-based climate solution that will create jobs. Putting a price on climate-altering carbon emissions while returning the revenues equally to all US residents would have that effect. Pairing it with a border adjustment would go even further by protecting American businesses.

Further, a carbon price would increase investment in wind and solar power, with most projects in rural communities. Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), an independent, non-partisan consultancy, estimates that our congressional district would gain $128 million annually over the next decade through tax payments, land leases and operations. We’d also see several times this amount flowing through the local economy from feeding and housing the new workers and increased expenditures stemming from that new income. Our congressional district stands to gain more than any other in Virginia.

The changing climate is a great risk to ways of life and communities, but there are ways to reduce further climate changes that can create economic opportunity. It’s essential that we act to prevent even worse tragedies than these floods, and to protect our local agriculture and forests.