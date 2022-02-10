Your View | Fire, vote out all those responsible for landfill

Over the past couple of days, I've followed the Herald Courier's coverage about the freedom of information requests made to Bristol, Virginia regarding the ongoing landfill issue.

While the landfill issue doesn't impact my wife and I personally (as we live on the Bristol Tennessee/Sullivan County border) it does impact several of our close friends thus the reason I've followed the entire landfill issue from the start.

While it’s possible that I missed something along the way, I’m wondering when the Bristol Virginia City Council is going to start firing people over this issue?

While the landfill issue may be a geography/soil/environmental/drainage/ponding issue; it is certainly not lost on your readers that there was knowledge about the problem and multiple people were aware of the problem and all of them chose to ignore the issue because it was too hard or too complicated or too expensive to deal with.

There is a complete and total leadership-management failure within Bristol Virginia city government, especially those departments that have anything to do with the landfill. It is my opinion that it is time for the Bristol Virginia City Council to publicly fire the public works director and all others in the Public Works Department who are guilty by association as well as Bristol Virginia’s legal counsel and the city manager. Oh yeah, that's the same person.

Bristol Virginia deserves to have trustworthy leadership that will take on the hard problems no matter the consequences. I look forward to seeing if the Bristol Virginia City Council will make things right in their house. If they do, good for them. Then it will be time for the citizens of Bristol Virginia to clean house during the next election.