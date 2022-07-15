 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Finding true patriots

  • 0

The House Jan. 6 hearings have shown a spotlight on several true patriots.

First and foremost are the two Republican members of the committee, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who put country before party. Cheney will likely not be reelected and Kinzinger is not running. They both deserve profiles in courage for enduring scorn, harassment and threats hurled by MAGA cult members, who are evidently lost in an online world which mixes a brew of hate, grievances, white supremacy and conspiracies.

A young staffer, Cassidy Hutchinson, testified at her own peril. Her courage contrasts with Mark Meadows and General Michael Flynn, who ignored subpoenas, or else pleaded the Fifth Amendment.

Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman from Georgia came to Washington to tell the story of how they were shamefully defamed by former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, endured threats, and had their lives upended. These two ordinary Americans were doing their job when their destiny collided with Trump’s Big Lie.

People are also reading…

Stephen Ayres escaped the MAGA cult world. He testified that he believed Trump and his cronies, was misled by online social media, and then was whipped into a rage that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. At the conclusion of his testimony, he turned to the line of Capitol Police sitting behind him and apologized.

Reports indicate that former, disgraced President Trump is obsessed with the hearings, even as he plots his return. I hope he gets his wish that witnesses be cross-examined — in a court of law, under oath. His testimony would be welcome.

As for Guiliani — poor Rudy missed Trump’s Swedish meatballs when he got lost wandering the halls of the West Wing, then landed in the Cabinet Room as midnight tolled.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Traffic circle pales next to assaults on federal liberties

The Supreme Court gutted the EPA, women’s reproductive rights and gun restrictions. We learn more damning information about the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow our government. Freedom of information laws and library books are imperiled. I can't be too concerned about a traffic circle.

Your View | Griffith pushes same corporate deregulation fairy tale

Griffith is peddling more of the same old fairy tale that if we let big corporations do whatever they want, the benefits will trickle down to us. After decades of static wages, crumbling infrastructure, declining access to ever more expensive health care, we should know better.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts