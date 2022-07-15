Your View | Finding true patriots

The House Jan. 6 hearings have shown a spotlight on several true patriots.

First and foremost are the two Republican members of the committee, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who put country before party. Cheney will likely not be reelected and Kinzinger is not running. They both deserve profiles in courage for enduring scorn, harassment and threats hurled by MAGA cult members, who are evidently lost in an online world which mixes a brew of hate, grievances, white supremacy and conspiracies.

A young staffer, Cassidy Hutchinson, testified at her own peril. Her courage contrasts with Mark Meadows and General Michael Flynn, who ignored subpoenas, or else pleaded the Fifth Amendment.

Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman from Georgia came to Washington to tell the story of how they were shamefully defamed by former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, endured threats, and had their lives upended. These two ordinary Americans were doing their job when their destiny collided with Trump’s Big Lie.

Stephen Ayres escaped the MAGA cult world. He testified that he believed Trump and his cronies, was misled by online social media, and then was whipped into a rage that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. At the conclusion of his testimony, he turned to the line of Capitol Police sitting behind him and apologized.

Reports indicate that former, disgraced President Trump is obsessed with the hearings, even as he plots his return. I hope he gets his wish that witnesses be cross-examined — in a court of law, under oath. His testimony would be welcome.

As for Guiliani — poor Rudy missed Trump’s Swedish meatballs when he got lost wandering the halls of the West Wing, then landed in the Cabinet Room as midnight tolled.