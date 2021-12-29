Your View: Fentanyl, suicide the leading causes of young adult deaths

The media isn’t reporting the true leading causes of death for young adults.

An article at www.christianheadlines.com is disturbing. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45 over the last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide is second, COVID-19 is third, and car accidents are fourth on the list of the top four highest causes of death for young adults.

James Rauh, founder of Families Against Fentanyl, said, “This is a national emergency. America’s young adults — thousands of unsuspecting Americans — are being poisoned.” Fentanyl has been added to and found in nearly every type of street drug. Fentanyl is driving the massive increase in drug-related deaths. According to Families Against Fentanyl’s website, www.familiesagainstfentanyl.org, fentanyl is a “synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.”

The drug was initially created to alleviate extreme pain. A lethal dose of fentanyl is extremely small. Just two milligrams of fentanyl could kill someone.