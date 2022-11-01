Your View | Feierabend understands city's difficult problems

First a disclosure that I live in Virginia and cannot cast a vote for Margaret Feierabend in the Bristol, Tennessee election.

That said, I'd like to reference the statements given by the five candidates competing for seats on the city council. What stands out for me is that Margaret Feierabend is the candidate who demonstrates the necessary understanding of the serious problems with homelessness, substance use disorders, and school system issues, all of which have a traumatizing impact on children. Because of her volunteer work at facilities for the homeless and her long experience with housing and education, she is needed as a continuing member of the council.

This councilwoman has a face-to-face understanding of the contributing factors leading individuals and families into economically compromising circumstances, and her involvements in the education system are long-standing. This gives the city an advantage in tackling these horrendously difficult problems.

Feierabend has devoted her life to supporting nonprofit programs concerned with weaknesses in the educational system, deficiencies in health care, and both housing shortages and affordability. In doing so she speaks directly to teachers, health care workers, and housing administrators. What she does best is to synthesize the source of problems with possibilities for creating change, all while being mindful of workforce development and growth-planning.

The demands of city council members take hard work, commitment, and a true love of community. Most importantly it requires integrity. Without it, those who work in the difficult programs described will not be treated with the respect they deserve, nor will those needing these programs have their dignity preserved. Margaret Feierabend 's integrity is beyond question.

Although I do not live in either of the Twin Cities, I have great appreciation for their history and cultural offerings. For those of us living in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, we also have needs located in the Twin Cities and we are not without concerns for what they struggle with. Cast your vote for experience, knowledge, and integrity and re-elect Margaret Feierabend.

Bunny Medeiros

Abingdon, Virginia