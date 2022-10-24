Your View | Facts matter during election season

If you’re watching MLB playoffs, you’ve seen an ad run repeatedly (only on Fox networks) claiming, “Every single Senate Democrat voted against deporting criminal illegal immigrants.”

This ad is false.

I keep up fairly well with how our senators and House members vote, and because I had no idea what this ad could possibly be referring to, I looked up the Senate roll call the ad cites and then the House bill the roll call was based on.

Guess what? The roll call vote and the House vote this ad purports to be based on are about the Inflation Reduction Act, not about immigrants or murderers or deportation of criminals at all.

I taught the Holocaust for over 20 years, and the one thing I tried to impress upon my students was to be very wary of those politicians who use hatred, anger, and fear as a means to get or keep power.

Please, especially during this election season, be very careful about what you believe. If you hear or see or read something that invokes deep fear or anger or hatred in you, take the time to get facts. Ads like the one airing on Fox networks during baseball games are easy to research.

Facts matter. And motives matter. Ask yourself, why would someone create an ad like this one? I can answer that, and I bet you can, too.