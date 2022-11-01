Your View | Extreme abortion policies are not the right direction

In her editorial on Oct. 22, Christian Nunes, president of the pro-abortion organization NOW, Proposes that abortion is on the ballot. She is partially correct.

Voters do have to think about where the candidates stand on abortion. They need to know that every Democrat running for Congress in Virginia this year are radical in their views on abortion and support abortion with no regulations at up to birth and the use of our taxes to pay for those abortions. This is not what most people support and she knows it.

Most Americans and Virginians think that reasonable regulations that protect unborn babies who can feel pain in the womb makes sense. The majority of Americans do not support using federal funds to pay for abortions, and even those who support some circumstances for abortion do not support abortion used as birth control.

This radical agenda espoused by groups like NOW and Planned Parenthood is not for the benefit of anyone other than the industry that Roe created. Women want and deserve better answers than just abortion.

Virginia has more than 40 Pregnancy Resource Centers across the state that provide support, medical care, legal advice and other assistance to any pregnant person for free, herplan.org is the website for more help.

Fortunately, there are strong pro-life candidates running in every race in Virginia this year. There is no need to allow pro-abortion radicals to drive this issue in the next Congress. Virginia Society for Human Life has info about all the candidates on the website, vshl.org.

Yes, abortion is an issue of importance this year but extreme policies are not the right direction to go, Virginia. Vote pro-life!