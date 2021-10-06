Your View: Exit 19 is now worse than ever with 'improvements'

Congrats to the genius who designed the so-called improvements to Exit 19 in Abingdon.

Now traffic is backed up daily to the Dollar General or Catholic church, you cannot get into the businesses or back out, and many businesses are being used for U-turns to do turn-arounds.

Oh, I know the story, you have X dollars to spend, and the money is lost if not spent, but I am sure the money had better purposes than this cluster you have created.

If I were the businesses, and those who have suffered accidents in this area, I would file a lawsuit for damages against previously named moron(s).