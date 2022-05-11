Your View: Erroneous slogans hide the violent reality of abortion

If there ever was any doubt regarding the relative position of abortion in the left-wing liberal universe, the leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision has clarified it beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Abortion is the sun, around which all other issues orbit.

One liberal pundit used the word “sacred” in referring to abortion.

Let’s examine the three major falsehoods on which the abortion industry is built.

The fetus isn’t a baby. Abortion is health care. Abortion is all about reproductive choice.

There’s only one way to justify abortion, and that’s to dehumanize the baby.

Planned Parenthood is the leading abortion provider in America. They pay marketing professionals top dollar to engineer slogans, buzzwords and catchphrases, all designed to make abortion sound like something other than what it is — a brutal act of violence against a tiny baby.

Terms like “fertilized egg,” “clump of cells” or “product of conception” are used to alter the reality of what’s actually being terminated during an abortion.

The position that life begins at conception is settled science. A 2018 academic study by researcher Dr. Steven Jacobs found that 95% of biologists (including many who claim to be “pro-choice”) affirm that life begins at fertilization. It’s Embryology 101.

Those in favor of abortion realize the value in using the term “health care.” It removes the stigma of abortion while at the same time making it mainstream. The goal of health care is to heal while abortion’s is to destroy. If abortion is health care, bulimia is nutrition.

Those against abortion are “pro-life,” while the other side likes to be called “pro-choice” instead of “pro-death.”

See how this works? It’s all just smoke and mirrors.