Your View | Energy plan fails to address climate change issues

Youngkin's plan fails to address our greatest challenge

Before his death several years ago, renowned British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking expounded on four critical issues he felt could conceivably, horrendously impact humanity's stay on Mother Earth.

One of those issues has come to stark reality in a very troubling way. That being the issue of our human-induced, fossil-fuel driven changing climate. With our changing climate being a constant, brutal reminder and horrific backdrop of things to come, I elected to review, as best a layman could, the subject Youngkin/Wheeler 2022 Virginia Energy Plan.

As expected, at least by me, this plan appears to be the Andrew Wheeler 2022 Virginia Energy Plan. In fact, I'm suggesting that production of this very plan is the reasoning behind Gov. Youngkin bringing Wheeler on board to his administration at a significant cost to all hard-working Virginians.

This plan appears also to be very playbook Republican, and is a reflection of the GOP's ongoing love affair with big gas/oil.

In addition, and while it's a nice pipedream to politically huff and puff about, Youngkin's vision for nuclear development in Virginia lacks foresight, and clearly is devoid of acknowledged global developments regarding past and present SMR development, which is very significant.

In fact, with development participation by many global corporations, NuScale announced a first when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved their leading design for an SMR in 2020. So SRM development far exceeds the limited Youngkin/Wheeler vision of a leadership role here in Virginia, but it makes for good political grandstanding.

With my working knowledge of current energy generation and transmission market conditions, it appears this proposed report fails to acknowledge certain highly touted emerging technologies, with particular regard to "long-distance" transmission and alternative energy storage opportunities and indeed appears reckless with "assertions" in several of these critical analytical areas.

Finally, and perhaps the most startling and dangerous misstep herein this plan is that the words "climate change," or their derivatives are found nowhere in this "comprehensive" energy document which is to be Virginia's proposed roadmap regarding our energy generation mix for years to come. This omission certainly mimics the fossil-fuel DeSantis/Rick Scott model of deflection by design, and is politically devised to feed a fringe red-meat Republican base who typically believes wild and preposterous Q-Anon theories and the like thereof over real world class global science.

And so it is with Youngkin's fringe Republican Party of backwards.