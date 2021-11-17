Your View: 'Efficiency review' of Virginia Employment Commission would be waste of money

In a Nov. 9 article, the Joint Legislative & Review Commission (JLARC) points out the following: The VEC can only take 12% of citizen calls, they have made overpayments of more than $1 billion, they have been working for 12 years to modernize their system, and they are eight years behind in this effort.

They are now pointing the finger at Northam. The JLARC is also recommending we throw away more money to hire a “national firm” to conduct an efficiency review.

Do we really need an efficiency review?

Anybody besides me wonder why we haven’t heard any Northam criticism before the Democrats got their pants beat off by the Republicans?

Can anybody besides me see the irony to this circus?

Is there not one person in this country who would and could manage this out-of-control mess?