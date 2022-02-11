Your View | Downfall of an empire

In over 250 years since its inception America has never seen such internal turmoil politically, socially economically or spiritually as it is now.

It is as if the very guts are being torn out of America. The scavengers following close behind waiting for us to bleed out. Politicians tearing at each other. Americans killing each other even storming the gates in Washington. Lies on top of lies misdirection, deflection and finger-pointing disease ravaged.

Something must be done. I believe that term limits in Congress and the Senate is the place to start. The political corruption is so bad in the government it has brought us to our knees. It’s time for change. While our military is sent half way around the world to face a threat, the real enemies of America walk the halls of power in D.C. and in the top level executive offices of corporations that enslave people for profit.

This must change. We cannot allow the twisted will of those who only serve their own self-interest to destroy us.

This highway to hell of greed and power has only one end: the destruction of our freedom, our families, and our country. In all journeys there is a beginning. Term limits on all politicians is that place.

To break the power clicks up in D.C. will also break the power of the corporations that enslave the masses. To set term limits in D.C. will begin the elimination of this stranglehold. We are in serious, serious trouble if this does not change.

Our children will ask one day what was it like to live in a free country. How will we answer that?