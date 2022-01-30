Your View: Don't get rid of Steele Creek Golf Course; hire new management

I am very disappointed in today’s Bristol Herald newspaper article that City Council wants to change Steele Creek Golf Course into an RV and tent campsite.

The golf course has served the area local golfers for many years. I came back to Bristol in 1968, and my friends and I have enjoyed playing it every year.

The city needs this golf course. What can we do? I do know the golf course has been going down since the city took it over. Management does not want it.

Our city is growing. We need to keep the golf course. Get new management that will help to promote and help it to grow.