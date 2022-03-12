Your View | Don’t teach sexuality in schools; let parents handle it

It is not the place of our school systems to educate children on the subject of sexuality and all that entails.

We have turned into a society that focuses far too much on sexual orientation than basic education. The more fuss we make over this subject the crueler our children become. This is a subject that should be handled by parents.

The school system should be focused on teaching our children kindness, respect and courtesy to all. Sex and who you are attracted to should never be part of K-12 education. Our children need to be children and keep that innocence for as long as possible. The basic teaching of acceptance and respect should start at an early age.

A child of two same sex parents doesn’t know if it is wrong or right until we adults draw attention to the situation and make it an issue. That is the moment judgement begins.

It doesn’t matter that the child is happy, loved, and its needs are met emotionally and physically; we judge. We need to focus on basic human kindness and respect of all. It should be a daily subject we teach from pre-K through high school.

I do not want my tax-paying dollars to go toward sexual orientation as I feel that draws attention and makes a child already struggling with these feelings a target.

I have seen teachers ignore bullying based on their own biased opinions.

A jock torturing a smart kid, a rich kid putting down a less fortunate child, it doesn’t matter the circumstance. We worry more about image, materialistic items, status and sexual orientation than kindness and respect. If we instill this into our children’s minds nothing else matters as they have that foundation to base actions and reactions to daily life.