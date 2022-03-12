 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Don’t teach sexuality in schools; let parents handle it

  • 0

It is not the place of our school systems to educate children on the subject of sexuality and all that entails.

We have turned into a society that focuses far too much on sexual orientation than basic education. The more fuss we make over this subject the crueler our children become. This is a subject that should be handled by parents.

The school system should be focused on teaching our children kindness, respect and courtesy to all. Sex and who you are attracted to should never be part of K-12 education. Our children need to be children and keep that innocence for as long as possible. The basic teaching of acceptance and respect should start at an early age.

A child of two same sex parents doesn’t know if it is wrong or right until we adults draw attention to the situation and make it an issue. That is the moment judgement begins.

It doesn’t matter that the child is happy, loved, and its needs are met emotionally and physically; we judge. We need to focus on basic human kindness and respect of all. It should be a daily subject we teach from pre-K through high school.

People are also reading…

I do not want my tax-paying dollars to go toward sexual orientation as I feel that draws attention and makes a child already struggling with these feelings a target.

I have seen teachers ignore bullying based on their own biased opinions.

A jock torturing a smart kid, a rich kid putting down a less fortunate child, it doesn’t matter the circumstance. We worry more about image, materialistic items, status and sexual orientation than kindness and respect. If we instill this into our children’s minds nothing else matters as they have that foundation to base actions and reactions to daily life.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Bristol, Va. leaders neglecting Springdale community

I am writing to draw attention to the very much ignored area of Bristol, Virginia known as the Springdale community, including the Woodlands Apartment complex formerly known as Springdale Village, Kingmill Pike to 2nd Street and the road previously known as Avondale Lane.

Your View | OK, GOP, let free market take care of the coal industry

Republicans are rolling back environmental legislation, demanding that their conservative “free markets” weaponry “solve these issues their way.” OK, then let’s save billions being allocated to develop a new post-coal economy for coal country. Let free-market strategies solve it.

Your View | Inflation is high, but who is really in charge?

Many people wrongly assume the president is in charge of managing inflation. Actually, it is the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed) that has been given a “dual mandate” from Congress to grow the economy while maintaining price stability. So, who do we blame?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts