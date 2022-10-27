Your View | Don’t lock in Amendment 1

Amendment 1, presented to voters on the Nov. 8 ballot, is an attempt to lock-in existing anti-union law into the Tennessee constitution, making any future repeal extraordinarily difficult.

It’s interesting how this has come up during a labor shortage and just as workers are beginning to gain some labor leverage that was not theirs before the pandemic. Evidently, corporate owners fear this shift, and, consequently, back Amendment 1. But workers should understand that by voting yes and locking the amendment in constitutionally, they are giving away any opportunities for enhanced power that could soon be coming their way.

So what will this proposed constitutional change do for workers in Tennessee? We’re told not to worry, that three states have already enshrined “right to work” into their constitutions. They are Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama. That’s Arkansas where average annual wages in installation, maintenance, and repair are almost 6% lower than in Tennessee. For production jobs, Arkansas wages are lower by more than 4%. The comparison with Mississippi is almost as bad. Only Alabama edges us out in the category of installation, maintenance, and repair, but not in production. Is this what the workers of Tennessee aspire to?

Consider a few nearby “pro-union” states. In Illinois, average wages in installation, maintenance, and repair are 13% higher than Tennessee. Production wages are over 7% higher. Pennsylvania presents a similar picture with more than 7% higher wages in both categories.

In terms of worker compensation, Amendment 1 is a race to the bottom in competition with Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama. It will benefit the top 10% who own a growing share of the wealth (above 40% and climbing), at the expense of the people who do the hard work every day.