Your View | Don’t like a book, don’t check it out; but don’t tell me I can’t

I moved to Washington County, Virginia in 1976 and taught in the Washington County School System for more than 30 years. I am a frequent patron of the main branch of the Washington County Library which is an amazing resource with a huge selection of books (and if they don’t have a copy, they get it from a branch or from other library systems).

I also borrow DVDs, books on tape, use their copy machine, use the free notary public service, attend programs and meetings in the meeting room and on and on. The staff is friendly, well-organized and knowledgeable willing to help when I make a request.

There’s a saying that a great library has something that will offend everyone. Yet does that give permission for those who are “offended” to censure materials for everyone?

Here’s how I feel….You don’t like a book or want your child to read certain books then do not check them out. Just don’t tell me, my family, my children and anyone else in the community what they can access. No one person or group should have the right to choose or exclude materials unless they are officials of the library.

I firmly believe that this latest issue of attempts to get books banned was drummed up nationally and is being exploited locally to gain power and fame. Creating fear and loathing to accomplish this must be resisted with steadfast reason.

What a can of worms would be opened if anyone can just say they don’t want something in the library and it is then removed. We’d be left with dog-eared copies of Dick and Jane.