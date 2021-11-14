Your View | Don’t disrespect veterans with Confederate monuments

Historical Society of Washington County:
I am saddened to read of the decision relocating the Confederate soldier statue to the veterans park. To have Abingdon and Washington County endorse and fund the celebration of an economic model based on human slavery as well as secession from the U.S.A. is outrageous and a hurtful, un-American and misguided decision.
My family fought with the Confederate States of America. I do not disavow their actions or disrespect their memory, but I don’t celebrate their decisions — much less with public funding and on public property.
A more appropriate site for the statue is in order. A location on private property would show more respect to the citizens and veterans of the United States of America.