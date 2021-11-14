 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View | Don’t disrespect veterans with Confederate monuments
0 comments

Your View | Don’t disrespect veterans with Confederate monuments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Historical Society of Washington County:

I am saddened to read of the decision relocating the Confederate soldier statue to the veterans park. To have Abingdon and Washington County endorse and fund the celebration of an economic model based on human slavery as well as secession from the U.S.A. is outrageous and a hurtful, un-American and misguided decision.

My family fought with the Confederate States of America. I do not disavow their actions or disrespect their memory, but I don’t celebrate their decisions — much less with public funding and on public property.

A more appropriate site for the statue is in order. A location on private property would show more respect to the citizens and veterans of the United States of America.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View | Youngkin is bad for Appalachia

There has never been a more pressing need for the federal government to provide aid to rebuild Appalachia/Southwest Virginia coal country communities and for federal/state funding to rebuild Appalachian public schools. Glenn Youngkin does not support either of these initiatives.

Letters

Your View | Why did I serve?

When I signed up to defend America by joining the U.S. Army at age 17, doing my time and being discharged honorably but disabled, the government promised certain things to me. As a vet, I have been treated terribly and ignored by the VA Medical Center. Why did I serve?

Letters

Your View | Honoring the Hellfighters

The 369th infantry regiment also known as the Harlem Hellfighters was a Black regiment in a segregated U.S. Army that spent more time in combat than any other during World War I. At the war’s end, they came home to racism and lynching. This is a story our children need to be told.

Letters

Your View: In everything give thanks

I am thankful to be writing this at this time before freedom of speech is completely eliminated. … I am thankful to have my health at this time, but the Lord can call me home whenever my time is up. No vaccine can keep me on this earth forever.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts