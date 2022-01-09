Your View | Does an unvaccinated health care worker give you confidence?

If you imagine that Ballad Health Systems is concerned about your health please let me disabuse you of that fantasy. It is their bottom line, all the way, but not you.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has mandated all health care workers be vaccinated by January 4 in response to science, data and a concern for the public’s health. Ballad has petitioned to be granted a waiver pointing to the shortage of health care workers and fearful that even a fraction of their 13,000 employees might be terminated, thus “harming our health system’s ability to operate.” In other words an exemption for your health so that the corporation can make money.

A few suggestions for Ballad and a few for those contemplating health care in the system follow: Noting that 95% of physicians are vaccinated while only 60% of Ballad employees are, a full-on and loud public service campaign focused on educating folks that they are so desirous to serve is stunning in its absence. Education is knowledge, knowledge is getting vaccinated. Ask your doctor.