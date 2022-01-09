 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Does an unvaccinated health care worker give you confidence?
Your View | Does an unvaccinated health care worker give you confidence?

If you imagine that Ballad Health Systems is concerned about your health please let me disabuse you of that fantasy. It is their bottom line, all the way, but not you.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has mandated all health care workers be vaccinated by January 4 in response to science, data and a concern for the public’s health. Ballad has petitioned to be granted a waiver pointing to the shortage of health care workers and fearful that even a fraction of their 13,000 employees might be terminated, thus “harming our health system’s ability to operate.” In other words an exemption for your health so that the corporation can make money.

A few suggestions for Ballad and a few for those contemplating health care in the system follow: Noting that 95% of physicians are vaccinated while only 60% of Ballad employees are, a full-on and loud public service campaign focused on educating folks that they are so desirous to serve is stunning in its absence. Education is knowledge, knowledge is getting vaccinated. Ask your doctor.

Ballad should embrace the reality of the merry-go-round of yet another epidemic of the unvaccinated who expect a generally underpaid and exhausted workforce (who are emotionally spent as well) to show up for another shift to provide expensive care for a preventable condition. While $100 million for increased wages sounds great, $3.84 per hour does not compensate for burnout or bringing COVID home to your family. Wage slavery is the correct term.

For folks considering elective surgery (a big money maker) or any care in the Ballad system, does an unvaccinated provider give you confidence? Perhaps he/she feels that hand washing is a matter of personal choice as well. Atlanta, Nashville and Charlotte are a short drive for your better health.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

