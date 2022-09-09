Your View | Did letter writer even read Griffith’s article?

I am wondering if Ed Davis bothered to read Congressman Morgan Griffith’s column before he launched his attack in this past Sunday’s paper?

It is easy for Joe Biden supporters to pull up their skirts and shriek at the very mention of Donald Trump, January 6th, or imagined cabals of Republicans wearing MAGA hats lurking behind every tree, but it is not constructive. It certainly does not lead to any sort of adult discussion of the issues, or better government for that matter.

The fact is that in recent years our chief executives have gone beyond their authority under the U.S. Constitution, and that is what Congressman Griffith finds objectionable. I do, too. Biden is not alone in overstepping his authority. Congressman Griffith also took Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump to task for exceeding the boundaries set for the executive branch by our central governing document. Mr. Davis chose to single out Griffith’s objection to Biden’s student debt handout and to ignore everything else. Again, did he bother to read the article?

Everyone, I hope, remembers from high school civics class that the executive branch is not supposed to spend money unless Congress allocates it. There are always good reasons to spend money, particularly if it’s not yours. That’s why that power is shared. If this president, or any president, can throw money at voters with no checks and balances, then the U.S. is hurtling down the path that leads to Venezuela, Cuba, and Russia.

One can disagree or agree with canceling student debt, but that was not the point of Griffith’s article. The point was that Biden had no authority to hand out $800 billion to college graduates at the expense of every taxpayer in the U.S. And neither did or does any other president.

The Constitution of the U.S. is a wonderful document, which has helped hold our country together for more than 230 years, but it only works if we pay attention to it. Only if we, the people, enforce it.

Many congressmen on both sides of the aisle have spoken out about the growth in executive branch power. Others have argued that Congress is too slow in this modern age, and that the executive must have the power to respond to crises as they arise. I disagree, but it is a legitimate point.

Ed, let’s have a discussion about what powers the president should have under the Constitution, not silly out-of-context attacks.