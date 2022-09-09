Your View | Devaughn more in step than Griffith with 9th District

I know the people in the Fightin’ 9th. I attended public school in Franklin County, taught in public schools in Danville and Roanoke County, and worked as an advocate for educators in Covington and Alleghany. I moved to Russell County 10 years ago to work with educators in Southwest Virginia from Bland to Bristol and Lee to Tazewell. Since 2011 the citizens in the 9th have suffered from poor representation from Congressman Morgan Griffith.

Congressional efforts that could help the communities and working people in our district are not supported by Representative Griffith. His voting record opposing women’s rights, environmental protection, consumer protection, racial equality, LGBT+ rights, labor rights and wages, fighting poverty, and countering Russian interference, all while supporting big business and taxing the middle class put him completely out of step with the needs in this area. He actually voted against certifying the 2020 election and voted against the Affordable Care Act.

We have an opportunity to do better. Taysha DeVaughn “gets it.” She lives in Big Stone Gap and understands the kitchen table issues of our people: expansion of rural rail and public transit; investment in transition models for economic diversity in areas of energy, technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and ecotourism; investment in affordable mental health care facilities; maintaining social security, Medicare, and fighting for a living wage for our workforce; also, she believes in tax cuts for families who make less than $250,000 annually.

DeVaughn sees the need and is willing to step forward on my behalf and represent me and my needs during this turbulent time. She will represent you too. We know better, so let’s do better.