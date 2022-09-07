Your View | DeVaughan is a better choice than Griffith

How manipulative can Morgan Griffith be in denying Donald Trump’s own self-image? He lives in a palace filled with gold, makes no secret of admiring dictators, and continues to believe documents belonging to the government and the American people are his personal property.

Griffith charges our current and previous two presidents of surpassing their authority as president, acting like kings (9/3/22). While Trump is the obvious example of a president who believes he is king, having no allegiance to our constitution and laws, Griffith uses Trump’s transparent tactic of falsely attributing his own behaviors to others.

It’s time to ask if 12 years of Virginia’s current 9th district congressman is enough. We do have a choice. Cast a vote for Tasha DeVaughan in November. True, she is an unknown without political experience, but she has been working hard for change that benefits the people. She learned early on the importance of good jobs when her father was director of the Flatwoods Job Civilian Conservation Center in Coeburn, Virginia. A graduate of UVA-Wise with a degree in communications, Tasha DeVaughan currently works in Big Stone Gap as a regional organizer for the Appalachian Community Fund. Appointed by Governor Ralph Northam to the Virginia Council 0n Environmental Justice, she recently was endorsed by the National Women’s Political Caucus.

One of our well-known and respected young people in the region, Tyler Hughes, a Big Stone Gap town councilman, has also endorsed Tasha. He witnessed her communication skills and hard-working ethic as they tried to save the Black Lung Fund and the UMWA Pension Fund. Tyler Hughes sees her as someone who is “an example of SWVA values personified” and knows she “will do everything it takes to provide a strong voice in Washington”, safeguarding our environment while continuing to push for sustainable investment that provides good-paying jobs.

Tasha DeVaughan is a candidate who believes in the tradition of her Indigenous-American ancestry, that we must look beyond ourselves because what we do today, good or bad, is the next generation’s heritage. She has courage to compete against Morgan Griffith. We need people with courage representing us in Congress, not people who serve at the behest of big donors who are only concerned with selfish profits and never about the people who government exists to serve.