Your View: Decisions on abortion need to be returned to women, not the states and legislators

Morgan Griffith wants Roe v. Wade overturned so that control over abortion can be returned to the “states and the people.”

He clearly means he wants power over a woman’s pregnancy in the hands of state legislators — not to be decided by the woman.

He cites numerous “protections” for women — all federal laws, by the way, not state ones. These advances give women long-overdue rights to equal pay for equal work, to fair housing, to protection against discrimination in voting and education. However, the “protections” Griffith refers to are limited (e.g., that women can’t be fired from a job for being pregnant) and do not address a mother’s health care decisions. Our congressman is pleased that women can carry an unwanted child to term, deliver it and then leave it at a safe-haven firehouse — which happens extremely rarely. 

Our representative should spend time with a woman who already has children and cannot provide for another or stand with her through her work shift to discuss where the money comes from for the delivery and child care. He could advise the homeless couple with a small child that continuing the pregnancy without health care is better than terminating it. Remember that as one of his ultra MAGA positions: He stands strongly against health care for everyone in his district.

Our nation’s laws state that a 13-year-old girl cannot buy alcohol, cigarettes or a gun, get a credit card or a mortgage or rent a car. But, after being raped by a relative and becoming pregnant, Griffith would have you believe she is perfectly capable of having a child and should be forced to do so. Overturning Roe will not stop abortions — just the safe and legal ones.

A decision about having a baby should be private and made by the woman and her doctor — not by the government.

