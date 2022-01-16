Your View | Danny Hill, Parks and Rec. went above and beyond call

I recently purchased two bricks from the Bristol Veterans Memorial in honor of my brother and my son.

I made a request that, if possible, I would like for these bricks to be placed near my father’s brick.

On January 11, I received a call from Mr. Danny Hill, recreation superintendent asking me the approximate location of my Daddy’s brick in the memorial to determine if my request was feasible.

Mr. Hill was calling me from the memorial site, it was 20 degrees outside. To say that I was impressed is a huge understatement. Mr. Hill could have easily waited for a warmer day to check, or he could have ignored my request altogether.

I want to thank Mr. Hill and the entire Parks and Recreation Department for the incredible, above and beyond customer service you have extended to me throughout this process. Bristol, you are very fortunate to have such a dedicated representative of your city.