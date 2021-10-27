Your View: Damascus must choose its direction in election

The citizens of Damascus have an important decision on Nov. 2. This electoral decision will determine the direction and quality of life for many of our residents.

Our community is facing a choice between continued demise of permanent residency and growth. Damascus now has fewer than 800 permanent residents. Our R-1 zone (single family dwelling) has been opened to transient lodging, reducing available residential housing for those wishing to relocate here. The correlation between reduced population and transient lodging is apparent.

Many false and misleading statements are floating around, but contrary to those rumors, existing or approved transient lodging in R-1 zones will continue to operate as usual, as they are grandfathered in and will not be closed, as some rumors and false statements have claimed. A happy medium can certainly be reached if all will work together for our town’s future.