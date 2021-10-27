 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Damascus must choose its direction in election
0 comments

Your View: Damascus must choose its direction in election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The citizens of Damascus have an important decision on Nov. 2. This electoral decision will determine the direction and quality of life for many of our residents.

Our community is facing a choice between continued demise of permanent residency and growth. Damascus now has fewer than 800 permanent residents. Our R-1 zone (single family dwelling) has been opened to transient lodging, reducing available residential housing for those wishing to relocate here. The correlation between reduced population and transient lodging is apparent.

Many false and misleading statements are floating around, but contrary to those rumors, existing or approved transient lodging in R-1 zones will continue to operate as usual, as they are grandfathered in and will not be closed, as some rumors and false statements have claimed. A happy medium can certainly be reached if all will work together for our town’s future.

Two candidates are seeking election to the Town Council, Mr. Charles Fields and Mr. Robert Van de Vuurst. Mr. Van de Vuurst has been very active supporting our town. He is presently on the Town Council, served as the chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals, and currently serves on the board of The Stone Mountain Health Clinic in Damascus. He has volunteered on many town committees such as: Town of Damascus Beautification Committee, Farmers Market, Trail Days Auction, Trail Days Town Sales and helping to clear the land for the new dog park. He is an active member of his church and helps with Soup and Something meals every Saturday. He is also a lay minister and serves on the circuit.

Please vote Robert Van de Vuurst for Town Council to assure the future and culture of our beautiful town.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View: Clean sweep for Tracey

Those with the eye of an entrepreneur look to see how choices would make better, ensure success, and above all, create an example that has the potential to be legendary. My adamant support of Tracey Dalton Mercier for Washington County Virginia School Board has all this and more.

Letters

Your View | Tyrone Foster for sheriff

I have a friend that is a candidate for the sheriff of Bristol, Virginia. His name is Tyrone Foster. He has served the Bristol Virginia Police Department for 21 years as patrolman and now detective. He certainly has the qualification to be the next sheriff of Bristol, Virginia.

Letters

Your View: Commissioner of revenue

We need Cloe Barker. She has worked more than 30 years in the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office. She went into detail about the job and listed out her education, training, certifications and formal experience. This is not the time to elect someone without that knowledge.

Letters

Your View: In everything give thanks

I am thankful to be writing this at this time before freedom of speech is completely eliminated. … I am thankful to have my health at this time, but the Lord can call me home whenever my time is up. No vaccine can keep me on this earth forever.

Letters

Your View: Incentive for electric car production

As a former assembly-line worker who helped manufacture car engines, I was upset to see in the reconciliation package that there was a tax credit for electric vehicles only for those assembled in an unionized plant.

Letters

Your View: Two-party system failure

For better or worse, America has evolved into a two-party system. Both parties are necessary to keep a balance between liberals and conservatives. In 2016, that balance disintegrated.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts