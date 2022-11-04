Your View | Damascus is a town divided

I have lived in Damascus, Virginia for nearly 20 years, and the past two years have been unlike any that I have witnessed in this small town. It is the same with this year’s local election.

The town has become divided under the current Mayor Katie Lamb, who has served one term and is running for her second term unopposed. As the election drew near, contention prompted for a write-in to oppose her. Our current Vice Mayor Mitchel Greer is now a write-in for mayor.

Many residents have come to feel that Mayor Lamb does not serve the entire community; that she serves businesses, but not residents. This feeling grew after a recommendation from a Damascus Transient Lodging Study Committee was tabled October 2021. The compromise would allow transient lodging in areas zoned residential, but place restrictions on short-term vacation rental businesses in these areas.

Nearly 90 residents signed a petition in favor of the recommendation. The issue was tabled and the mayor continues to voice her conviction to not restrict vacation rental businesses in residential areas, and has said “Why fix it if it ain’t broken?” Her response to residents was to not worry, and “We’re not going to forget about you.” Since then, it has been business as usual for new vacation rental businesses in residential areas, and new business for her to want to control who is placed on town committees and boards.

Several months after the recommendation was tabled, my husband and I gathered with a few neighbors for a social in a neighbor’s home. Mayor Lamb, popped in briefly, uninvited. A few days later, she sent an email, as mayor, requesting my husband, as chair of the Planning Commission, divulge under the Freedom of Information Act, what he and each of us in attendance discussed at that gathering. She later learned that this was a misuse of the Freedom of Information Act. Mayor Lamb has yet to apologize for her actions.

My husband and I applaud those who are currently serving on the council and those who are wanting to serve. We hope the town has a mayor who reaches out to citizens with differing opinions; with dialogue, not control. We hope the mayor and council serves to benefit both the residents and businesses of the town.

Ann Marie Mack-Schmidt | Damascus, Virginia