Your View | Damage from open drinking decreases property values
Your View | Damage from open drinking decreases property values

Jerry Crabtree and Benjamin Crabtree, owners of the Longley/Gibson House on Main Street in Abingdon, would like to voice our opposition in writing as to the legalization of open drinking on Main Street.

The Longley/Gibson House is the two oldest houses in Abingdon (1790 and 1791), childhood home of William Saunders Oury (last man to leave the Alamo alive), home to three elected officials to the U.S. House of Representatives, and home of two soldiers who served in the Battle of Kings Mountain.

This house is located at 281 East Main St. next the “Rain Restaurant and Bar,” across the street from “Campesino Mexican Restaurant and Bar,” and approximately 50 yards down the hill from the “Tavern Restaurant and Bar.”

Through the years, we have had to deal with several nuisances that replicate from the alcohol consumption from these three businesses. That from which include: trash in our yard, beer bottles being thrown in our yard, cigarettes being thrown in our yard (fire hazard), trespassing and theft, public urination, confrontations from intoxicated people, observance of drinking and driving, fireworks during the Fourth of July being set off on the sidewalk right in front of our house (fire hazard), speeding and reckless driving on both Main Street and Plum Alley, harassment from intoxicated people, and other lewd and obnoxious behaviors.

We feel that if this proposal is approved, it will multiply the issues we already face four to five times and decrease our property value.

Please don’t make things any worse for us. We have owned and protected this historical home for over 45 years.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

