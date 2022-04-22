Your View: COVID-19 created worldwide inflation problems, not Biden

The following quote is from Marcy C. Daly of the Federal Reserve System. The entire question-and-answer article can be found in the April 2022 issue of the AARP Bulletin. In answer to a question about why inflation hasn’t gone away on its own as predicted, she said this: “Last year, COVID was affecting the inflation numbers and doing something we don’t often see. Because of COVID, people had incomes that they hadn’t spent traveling or doing other things, and they were using them to buy goods to make it easy to live at home. But that same COVID completely disrupted supply chains across the globe. So it made all of these goods harder to get. And when things are hard to get, because the supply is limited and demand is strong, then you get inflation. So the question is, why has inflation lasted so long? And the answer is, because of COVID. All of us hoped and thought that it would subside quickly after we got the vaccine. But the vaccination take-up hasn’t been as high as we need it to be, and the disease and the variants spread much more quickly. The miss was really that we mis-forecast how quickly people would get the vaccinations and beat COVID back.”