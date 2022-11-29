Your View | Cover both sides of landfill disaster

In your most recent coverage of the local Bristol landfill disaster I’d love to know why no resident was asked about the odors and emissions which are significantly worse.

The only person I see quoted is (Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy) Eads who is absolutely clueless as to how or what these emissions are doing to us. Cover both sides of this environmental disaster and stop giving this man a platform to “church up” what’s happening here in the community of which I live.

These emissions are absolutely worse than ever and the reason the reports haven’t been filed reporting these odors is because we are tired. We are sick. We feel defeated. Did Eads mention there are zero bids on the mitigation wall, or did anyone bother to read the joke of the 354-page invitation to bid?

Even tonight as I wrote this the emissions are so bad my dog is coughing, my heart rate is elevated, watering eyes and burning throat all inside my own home.

This is irresponsible reporting. Speak to the community if you want to know what’s happening. We are all dying slow, miserable deaths just trying to live in the homes we love. The VOC (volatile organic compound ) levels have never been higher and we all sick to death of these officials blaming the weather.

It shouldn’t be happening period. They seem to think we should all accept that colder weather is now “landfill season.” This article makes it seem like there’s progress when there isn’t. We are more than a year out since they started “repairs” and nothing has been accomplished. Not one thing aside from holes which contain no thermocouples.

Please, when you decide to cover this issue, cover the entire issue and the people affected most should be considered.

Selena Reynolds | Bristol, Virginia