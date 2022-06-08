 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View: Could a statue help us learn from our ancestors’ mistakes?

In the story “Washington County rededicates Confederate statues” on June 4, Ruth Anne Holley was quoted regarding what the Civil War was about during the dedication of the Washington County Confederate statue.

Holley, a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, stated, “They [her family] fought for the Christian faith.” Is the owning of another human being consistent with “loving thy neighbor as thyself”? Some of the Protestant churches have offered apologies for their support of slavery. Is it time for the Daughters of the Confederacy to also renounce the atrocity?

Holley is further quoted as saying, “The Confederate soldier fought for his land, for his people in his country. His country was his state.” We don’t confuse our states with the country. The Confederacy was formed by states that seceded from the country. Isn’t the embarrassing truth that the Confederate soldier was treasonous — fighting against the country? Only presidential pardons at the time prevented the Confederate military leadership for being tried for treason.

I, too, had ancestors who fought in the Civil War on the side of the South, and I do not doubt that they did what they believed was right at the time. Thus, setting judgment aside, how do we best honor their memory? Do we continue to justify what they did at a time when they likely had little information about the economics of slavery and why the Southern states thus wanted to protect states’ rights? Do we want to hold onto the belief that the Confederacy was completely honorable, thus cultivating more white supremacy? Or can we take the high road — finding a way to honor our ancestors by learning from their mistakes?

Could the Confederate statue in Washington County be used to help us learn from the mistakes of our ancestors?

