Your View | Cornett helped give us clean water

Frequently our local news announces “boil water” alerts for surrounding towns or runs a segment regarding a community’s complaints about their water issues: murky or malodorous water or lack of pressure.
For almost two decades, we have not had those struggles in Washington County, Virginia. Robbie Cornett’s study of other water services and his continued efforts to build us an excellent system has garnered several national awards and has given the people of Washington County a water service that provides clear, clean, fresh water that has good pressure and that can be drunk from the tap with confidence that it is safe.
I am grateful every day for such a blessing. And I am grateful to Mr. Cornett for his tireless work on our behalf.
Sylvia Evans
Abingdon, Virginia