Your View | Consider volunteering for tnAchieves

Consider volunteering for tnAchieves

It was wonderful to see your article in today’s (Thursday) paper on the need for local tnAchieves mentors.

Hopefully it will prompt some of your readers to step up and serve in this important (and relatively easy) role.

Having served as a mentor in the tnAchieves program for the past seven years, I will be doing so again this year.

Though the number of students that I’m certain I’ve had an impact on is small, knowing that I’ve helped even just a few to continue their education beyond high school makes it worth the time. Our region desperately needs a better prepared and educated workforce, and our community and technical colleges play a key role in meeting that need.

Established in 2014, the Tennessee Promise scholarship removes financial barriers for those students who might otherwise not be able to afford higher education. But many students need assistance and support in navigating the transition from high school to college.

While the tnAchieves staff does an outstanding job of facilitating that process, its mentors are the “boots on the ground” making connections with local students and serving as readily available resources for them.

Participation as a mentor requires only a small amount of time for training and, for most, only a couple of hours per month, primarily during the school year. It does not require in-depth knowledge or counseling skills. As tnAchieves staffer, Tyler Ford, was quoted “…if you can lift a student up, if you can be positive and an encourager, our staff is going to take care of the rest.”

If you can find an hour or two a month to be a positive influence on the lives of our local youth, please consider becoming a tnAchieves mentor. For information on how to become involved visit www.tnachieves.org.

Robin Feierabend

Bristol, Tennessee