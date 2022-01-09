Your View | Congressman Jamie Raskin’s patriotism, commitment to service is a model for us all

It has arrived — the moment that marks a year since the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an event that dramatizes and symbolizes a continuing pecking away at American democracy.

Countless books have been written this past year documenting the two realities at play in our country, but one we all will benefit from reading is Congressman Jamie Raskin’s “Unthinkable.”

One week after living through the inconsolable grief of losing his 22-year-old son to suicide, Jamie Raskin almost lost his own life while the House chamber was under siege.

I have listened to the many media interviews with Jamie Raskin. I am in awe of this man’s ability to process grief and to articulate the importance of moving forward from trauma and loss. His command of words shows us how everything in our conscious world is connected, our love of family, the precious ideal of striving for a more perfect union, the urgency of preserving our democratic institutions, and the necessity of becoming more compassionate human beings.

Each time I hear Congressman Raskin speak I am touched by his patriotism and commitment to serving our country.

I am not looking for a guru, but his goodness of spirit is a gift that models the way we can become better people.