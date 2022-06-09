 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Congress must follow science, restore mental health policies

Without exception, after yet another horrific massacre committed by a mentally unstable person we hear that family members and others witnessed the mentally ill person making overt threats of violence. Yet reports to authorities resulted in no actions to stop the mentally ill person.

I speak from personal experience. I have severely mentally ill family members who have victimized me and others. I’ve written about my experience in my book, Fighting for Justice: Religious Fraud, Mental Illness, and the Collapse of Law & Order.

The problem isn’t guns, cars, knives, or bare hands. The problem is that from the 1970s-1990s state-by-state our legislators fell for the lies of the ACLU and other left-leaning activists who pretended to be mental health experts and insisted that the mentally ill must be given the “right” and “freedom” to be released from state and private mental health facilities.

Mental health commitment laws were obliterated based on these lies. Legislators believed the lie that it would be economically beneficial to shut down state and private mental health facilities. The severely mentally ill were quite literally shoved out onto the streets. We’re all paying the costs.

Our legislators need to follow the science on severe mental health issues, establish privately-run, state-monitored mental health facilities (like nursing homes and hospitals), and enact sane long-term and permanent mental health commitment laws.

Until our legislators come to their senses, this bloodshed will continue.

