Your View | Congress isn't doing its job

A brief lesson in U.S. Constitutional law may be in order.

Article One gives all legislative powers to "a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives." A legislature is an "organized body having the authority to make laws for a political unit (as a nation or state)" according to Merriam-Webster. So, all laws written in the United States must be written by Congress.

Article Two gives all executive power to the president of the United States. The president has no legislative role beyond approval or an overridable veto.

Article Three gives the courts no power beyond determining what the law is.

With all this in mind, I am flummoxed by the propensity of Congresspersons of both parties to blame anyone but themselves for the lack of good laws.

The southern border issue is a glaring example.

If our elected representatives are unhappy with the immigration laws on the books (as they should be), they alone have the power and capacity to change the laws which the president will be compelled to enforce.

Nothing in the Constitution is clearer than the roles assigned to the three branches of government. What is equally clear is that the current Congress is incapable of or unwilling to perform their Constitutional duty.

If an employer had an employee with one job which that employee failed to do, the employer would likely fire that employee. We the people are the employers of the Congress.

The nature of legislating demands the capacity to negotiate, compromise and deliberate. Obstruction can never be the stated objective of any Congressperson.

Keith D. Poe | Bristol, Tennessee