Your View: Commonwealth's attorney seems more concerned with good press than human beings

Recently your paper devoted columns of above-the-fold newsprint to an article publicizing a news release by the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney announcing a multiagency “sweep” resulting in the indictment and arrest of 50 persons on drug charges.

The article conveniently did not name the persons arrested or why Mr. (Chuck) Slemp felt the need not only to have a news release, but also to describe operation as an effort “to clean up the streets.”

Although names are not supplied, all of the persons arrested are in fact human beings, and it’s a safe bet that most are persons who are addicted. Slemp’s street-cleaning metaphor may satisfy some sort of Eliot Ness fantasy, but it also suggests that, as far as the prosecutor is concerned, the people arrested are garbage.

In the case of Plymail v. Mirandy No. 19-6412 (4th Cir. 2021) the court stated, “Consistent with the great power they possess, we expect prosecutors to wield their great power in accordance with our finest values and traditions.”

Slemp’s unfortunate press agentry involving people who are presumed innocent is inconsistent with any such values.