Your View: Commissioner of revenue

Have you ever wondered why currently there is low confidence in government?

I believe the strongest reason is that we choose our elected officials by their party affiliation and their likability rating.

In a course taught years ago, civics, part of the course was to teach you to look at the candidate’s qualifications. What qualifications would they bring to the job — skills, knowledge, and experience? When you make an assumption that one elected position is the same as another it is a mistake.

For instance, the commissioner of revenue is like a sheriff, police chief or city court clerk. These are all jobs that take years to learn. Many times, they require classroom courses and certifications. Regulations change all the time. Some people want an elected position because they need a job.

One young man talked about programs he would bring to the office, but never once talked about what life experience and training qualified him for the job. Come to find out he is an Uber driver. The other man works in a grocery. Neither of them has the education to do the job and this city cannot afford a commissioner of revenue who expects to train on the job at the taxpayers’ expense.