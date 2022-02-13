Your View | Column was wrong; milk does a body good

As a child nutrition director for Bristol Virginia City Schools with a school nutrition specialist certification and a registered dietitian nutritionist with a Ph.D. in nutritional sciences, we were disappointed to read the misinformation shared in the recently published article, “It’s Time for Milk’s Free Ride in Schools to End.”

Milk is the leading source of three nutrients (calcium, potassium, and vitamin D) that children 2-18 years often underconsume. More so, its presence at school meals is based upon the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which result from extensive scientific research and recommend low-fat and fat-free dairy foods as an important part of a healthy diet.

School meals serve as a safety net to ensure no child goes hungry. USDA has strict standards to ensure the foods being served in schools provide the nutrition children need.

Claims that encourage replacing milk with other foods often fail to consider that milk provides 13 essential nutrients in just one cup and is also affordable and easy for children to consume.

It is possible to find the nutrients that dairy provides in other foods, but a student would have to eat more than five cups of raw kale to get the same amount of calcium in one cup of milk consumed with a school meal provided at no cost to parents.

A recent study showed that 77% of daily milk intake for low-income children comes from school. If milk were eliminated from school meals, would these children get the calcium and vitamin D their bodies need?

Along with water, low-fat and fat-free milk should continue to be served in schools because the evidence is clear: it’s a nutritious option for children who spend most of their time at school.