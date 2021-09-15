Your View: College football relies on eyes in the sky instead of players' instincts

I am watching college football, and I do not know what I am even watching anymore. One play sums it all up for me. Ohio State is driving inside the 30-yard line against Oregon. They snap the ball and throw for a touchdown. Because the defender who gets burned is looking at his wristband that tells him what to do. I mean the receiver runs right past him as he is looking down at the wristband. This is commonplace in college football. Every, and I mean every, play must be called by the higher powers that be in the press box with their headset. Those offensive and defensive coordinators must be the greatest minds in the world because nothing happens without their genius. The offense lines up as if to run a play, but wait, they were just faking it, they need to step back and let the genius play caller have a look from upstairs so he can relay that information to the sideline and then the coach can signal what to run. What a joke. At least NFL quarterbacks have a microphone in the helmet to eliminate this process. Forget the players, the real heroes are the coaches in the booth who now have a camera on them so we can understand this mind-numbing rocket science process that goes into calling plays in football. It is beyond my (and probably your) understanding. And then we have “analyst” Kirk Herbstreit with his magic TV Sharpie diagramming the play (while another play is run) to show us the intricacies that went into a four-yard run because, again, we are incapable of fathoming that level of genius thinking. So get these great minds out of the booth in into the science lab and let’s save the world.