Your View: Clean sweep for Tracey

Those who have the eye of an entrepreneur look at every decision in life with a question of how choices would make better, ensure success, and above all create an example that has the potential to be legendary.

My adamant support of Tracey Dalton Mercier for Washington County Virginia School Board has all this and more.

Tracey is not just an acquaintance, she is a lifelong friend, and someone I admire deeply. She has always been diligent and determined. She has always been passionate toward bettering any task or obstacle she has ever set her mind to. But more so, she has always had compassion to see every variable with clarity.

Tracey has joyfully and with pride given her life to bettering the education system for children across Virginia. After completing her master’s degree, she has diligently worked as a special education teacher showing enthusiasm, strength and yet tenderness when deemed necessary to all students who’ve had the privilege to sit in her classroom.

She has the voice of advocacy for the betterment of our education system, by participating in various rallies, such as “Put Kids First,” in Richmond, in 2015.