 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Clean sweep for Tracey
0 comments

Your View: Clean sweep for Tracey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Those who have the eye of an entrepreneur look at every decision in life with a question of how choices would make better, ensure success, and above all create an example that has the potential to be legendary.

My adamant support of Tracey Dalton Mercier for Washington County Virginia School Board has all this and more.

Tracey is not just an acquaintance, she is a lifelong friend, and someone I admire deeply. She has always been diligent and determined. She has always been passionate toward bettering any task or obstacle she has ever set her mind to. But more so, she has always had compassion to see every variable with clarity.

Tracey has joyfully and with pride given her life to bettering the education system for children across Virginia. After completing her master’s degree, she has diligently worked as a special education teacher showing enthusiasm, strength and yet tenderness when deemed necessary to all students who’ve had the privilege to sit in her classroom.

She has the voice of advocacy for the betterment of our education system, by participating in various rallies, such as “Put Kids First,” in Richmond, in 2015.

Growing up and living her life in the Washington County area, she understands the needs of our students. And would work tirelessly, with utter vigilance to ensure each student received every benefit available to them.

So, this November 2, as you’re standing at the ballot box, look at your choice to vote for Tracey with an entrepreneur’s eye. Know that the choices and decisions she would face as your representative would be the right choice. Know that she will work diligently to ensure each child’s success. And let’s make this election legendary … A CLEAN SWEEP FOR TRACEY!

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View: Hello unvaxed Tennessee

We need 80% herd immunity. We only need 9% more to either catch the bug or get vaxxed to get us past this crud. That can be either 625,000 more COVID cases or 625,000 more vaccinations. You (the unvaxed) can choose which you prefer. You will be the ones getting it, either way.

Letters

Your View: Pandemic mental health

For those who were already struggling with their mental health, the pandemic exacerbated those issues. Many people who have never struggled with their mental health are now facing new anxieties and stressors. Looking out for ourselves and others can help us feel less alone.

Letters

Your View: Move monument to Veterans Park to honor all veterans

I am a citizen of Washington County interested in the history of the Confederate monument to be moved for expansion of the courthouse. I hope the town and county leaders with agree upon an appropriate location for this statue at Veterans Park that will honor all our veterans.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts