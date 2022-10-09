Your View | Classified document recovery could clean my tool shed

In the interest of transparency, I will divulge the location of my classified documents.

They are hidden in my tool shed. When the FBI begins the search, they will need to remove all the shovels, rakes, and spiders by pulling everything out onto the grass. I will put up my yard sale sign. My pet groundhog Fat Peggy, who lives under said shed will not be pleased, but she will cooperate under duress. Peggy will reveal the exact location by digging a tunnel up into the floorboards and screaming with bared teeth at the agents that they have found the treasure.

I am affronted by this brazen violation of my property and will hire several astute attorneys to defend my rights. The expense of their wages, upwards of $3,000 an hour each, will not deter me from my claim that these classified papers belong only to me. These gullible lawyers will not get paid anyway and that’s their problem.

I did not steal these secret documents and, if I did, they would have been declassified in my dreams. The positive outcome of this mess is that my tool shed will be cleaned out.