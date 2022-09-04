Your View | Civil War will never happen — at least, not during football

I get a good laugh at all these talking heads and Trumpites going on about Civil War in America. I’ll give you one great reason this won’t happen — it’s football season.
With Alabama on the 60-inch flat screen, pretty cheerleaders and dance team girls waving and blowing kisses in super hi-def, and all the cold beer and pizza on the footstool; who is gonna get off the couch?
After watching Saban flash his stiff smile while lifting the trophy again, it will be time to see how the Packers do in the Super Bowl. By then, people will be saying “Donald who?”
See you at Fullerton Field Saturday ... Go Wasps!