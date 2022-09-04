 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Civil War will never happen — at least, not during football

I get a good laugh at all these talking heads and Trumpites going on about Civil War in America. I’ll give you one great reason this won’t happen — it’s football season.

With Alabama on the 60-inch flat screen, pretty cheerleaders and dance team girls waving and blowing kisses in super hi-def, and all the cold beer and pizza on the footstool; who is gonna get off the couch?

After watching Saban flash his stiff smile while lifting the trophy again, it will be time to see how the Packers do in the Super Bowl. By then, people will be saying “Donald who?”

See you at Fullerton Field Saturday ... Go Wasps!

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

