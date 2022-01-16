Your View: City leaders must solve landfill stench or get out of the way and let someone else

The landfill odor/stench is a health hazard.

It also reduces the quality of life for everyone within its putrid reach. It will ultimately bring about a decline in property values.

I know at least one couple who sold their home and moved out this month citing the landfill problem.

Bristol business will suffer. Imagine trying to eat outdoors at local restaurants with this sickening stench. It will negatively impact other outdoor activity in Bristol.

People used to be proud of living in Bristol. Will we eventually have to change the iconic sign to Bristol, VA, TN: a stinking place to live?

I heard the council say stopping taking the outside garbage for pay won’t help? Well I’m certain it won’t hurt! Bristol, Virginia and Tennessee management must realize this is the biggest problem facing the cities.

They must get off their pontificating rumps and get this solved. If they can’t, or won’t, then get out of the way and let someone else try.