Your View: City leaders must solve landfill stench or get out of the way and let someone else

The landfill odor/stench is a health hazard.

It also reduces the quality of life for everyone within its putrid reach. It will ultimately bring about a decline in property values.

I know at least one couple who sold their home and moved out this month citing the landfill problem.

Bristol business will suffer. Imagine trying to eat outdoors at local restaurants with this sickening stench. It will negatively impact other outdoor activity in Bristol.

People used to be proud of living in Bristol. Will we eventually have to change the iconic sign to Bristol, VA, TN: a stinking place to live?

I heard the council say stopping taking the outside garbage for pay won’t help? Well I’m certain it won’t hurt! Bristol, Virginia and Tennessee management must realize this is the biggest problem facing the cities.

They must get off their pontificating rumps and get this solved. If they can’t, or won’t, then get out of the way and let someone else try.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

