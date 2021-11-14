 Skip to main content
Your View | City leaders must provide landfill relief to residents
Your View | City leaders must provide landfill relief to residents

The cities of Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee have cultivated a long partnership represented by their shared history and culture.

However, signs of discord began to emerge three years ago when Tennessee residents noticed worsening odors from the Bristol, Virginia landfill wafting into their neighborhoods. It was a nuisance, at first. I moved from Bristol, Virginia to the Tennessee side around this time and noticed it myself. It has worsened significantly over time, and the disruption it causes to the lives of Bristol residents is significant.

I am not an expert on matters of environmental policy and health safety. I also do not intend to cast doubt on the efforts of Bristol, Virginia to ease the effects of the landfill. I understand Bristol, Virginia has enlisted the Environmental Protection Agency to monitor the site, and that is commendable. I believe city leadership is working in good faith to improve the situation.

But we have two problems.

First, the EPA specializes in environmental policy, not health and pathology. They are not medical researchers. The EPA’s study concluded the site poses “no imminent threat to human health” but ignores long-term threats to health from inhaling benzene on a daily basis. The EPA is not equipped to make competent judgments about that.

Second, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council declined to pursue legal action against Bristol, Virginia, deciding to delay a decision until they review the results of independent tests. This is a failure of leadership unbefitting the character and integrity of our city leaders. All members of city leadership, on both sides of the state line, have a moral and ethical responsibility to provide relief to residents as expediently as possible. If litigation is the only way to move that process forward, it needs to be on the table.

