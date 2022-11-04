Your View | City has a history of poor decisions

With attention focused on the recent problems of the city landfill I thought it would be eye-opening to look back at city government mistakes.

In order to expand the tax base and the city, an agreement was made with the county to annex Clear Creek Lake and connect it to the city. The idea to develop this area was not a bad one except for the Clear Creek Golf Course. The golf course was subsidized for many years by city tax dollars with a benefit to a small number of people.

And how can we forget about The Falls? The city and its developers have not performed well at this task of developing the area. The geological study showed that the area was a big rock pile, evident even to the untrained eye when you could see two old rock quarries from adjoining roads.

Washington County later threatened to sue the city because Lowe’s moved back into the city. Since the county did not compensate the city when Lowe’s moved to the county decades ago, why should the city compensate the county for this move? But the city did, to the tune of 100’s of thousands of dollars, payment of which has lasted for a number of years.

What about the 911 address change? Wouldn’t it have made more sense to change street names that were similar years ago in an orderly fashion when emergency services began having trouble finding the correct street address? And instead of changing the entire number, when possible just add a 1 in front of the 100 block numbers, etc.

As in the past when elected officials have made bad decisions and not been forthcoming, voters have replaced them. We have the chance November 8. Vote!

Curtis M.Stone, II | Bristol, Virginia