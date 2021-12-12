Your View | Carbon dioxide is not ‘clean-burning’

An observation on Youngkin’s advocacy of “clean-burning” fossil fuels: When the pollutant is CO2, there is no fossil fuel that is clean-burning.
Giving your view
The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.
» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.
» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.
» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.
» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.
» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!